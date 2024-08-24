Baltimore Ravens second-year running back Owen Wright was carted off the field on Saturday due to a broken foot during the team's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, a 7-30 loss. The team is already dealing with serious injuries at the position. Wright was brought onto the team in 2023 as an undrafted free agent. He spent most of that season on the practice squad. Wright had carved out a small role as the team's likely kickoff return and reserve back. Head coach John Harbaugh provided a brief injury update after the game, and more information will come out in the coming days.

The Ravens may give the No. 3 running back job to 2024 fifth-rounder Rasheen Ali, behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill. That spot will eventually go to Keaton Mitchell, who's already on the PUP list after tearing his ACL in Week 14 of last season. There's no timetable yet for Mitchell's return.

Lamar Jackson had an injury scare of his own earlier this week, if only for a quick second, when he almost fell off a bicycle when greeting Ravens fans.

Breaking down running back injuries, Derrick Henry during Ravens preseason

The Ravens may be losing ancillary pieces like Owen Wright, but as long as Derrick Henry is healthy, they're in great shape. The arrival of Henry feels like a marriage made in heaven. Baltimore has been one of the most run-heavy teams for years, which should provide a great opportunity for Henry's power-rushing game.

Henry has already taken the time to show appreciation for Jackson's leadership.

“It’s the type of leader he is, and what he commands out of his guys,” Henry said. “The dynamic player he is. I was blown away with some of the throws through camp and OTAs. His arm talent is with the best of them, for sure.”

And since Henry's arrival, Harbaugh has spoken highly of his new running back.

“I guess the main thing that’s stood out is just what a great guy he is, what a hard worker, what a pro,” Harbaugh said. “He’s so diligent, (he’s in) great shape, and diligent about every single play, everything he does. You can see why he’s been so successful.”

Despite the classy reception from his new head coach, not everyone is buying into Henry and the Ravens. He spoke of the “stigma” attached to running backs aged 30 and up to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“That's always going to be said when a running back gets up in age, the stigma on the position,” Henry said. “But I just focus on me being healthy, doing my job when I'm here and then let my play speak for my age.”

Henry may be 30 years old, but tell him there's a stigma to old running backs after trying to tackle him.

The Ravens begin their 2024 regular season on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 5 at 8:20 p.m. EST.