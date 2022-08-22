Ravens set most meaningless record in history of NFL

The Baltimore Ravens know that, in the grand scheme of things, preseason football doesn’t matter. However, that hasn’t stopped them from taking it seriously over the last few years.

The Ravens defeated the Arizona Cardinals 24-17 on Sunday, which marks their 22nd consecutive preseason victory. This is now the longest preseason winning streak in NFL history, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley was among the standouts for the Ravens during the game. He threw just one incompletion during his time on the field, throwing for 129 yards and a touchdown.

“It means a lot to us, just to show that every time you step on the field with the Ravens, you gotta be ready to play,” Huntley said after the game. “Because we’re ready to play. It just shows we’re trying to win every time we touch the field.”

Another Ravens standout was tight end Isaiah Likely. The Coastal Carolina product caught eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown on Sunday. The performance pleased head coach John Harbaugh.

“We took him expecting him to be a really good player,” the Ravens head coach said of Likely. “I think we feel that way about all our draft picks. He’s had some opportunities and has made the most of it.”

The Ravens do not seem interested in taking their foot off the gas pedal. The team wraps up their preseason against the Washington Commanders this upcoming Saturday.

Baltimore hasn’t lost a preseason game since 2015. The 2015 preseason saw the Ravens go 1-3, losing to the Atlanta Falcons in the last game. The Ravens finished the 2015 regular season with a 5-11 record.