‘That’s part of their culture’: Kliff Kingsbury vocal on Ravens taking preseason seriously ahead of clash

The Baltimore Ravens are taking all games seriously, even the meaningless preseason matches. However, that is something Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury can respect.

Ahead of their preseason Week 2 showdown on Sunday, Kingbury opened up about the Ravens’ culture of going all-out in preseason matches. While Lamar Jackson and their star players will not play–similar to the Cardinals being without Kyler Murray and their starters–Baltimore has always go into this kind of matchers to win.

The Ravens are on a 21-game winning streak in preseason games, and Kingsbury doesn’t expect them to change their mentality. Instead, he welcomes the challenge for the Cardinals.

“That’s part of their culture. They say we’re going to win these games and help it build into the regular season. I respect that approach. Obviously, their team believes. They have one of the most successful franchises in the league. We’ll get their best shot,” Kingsbury said, per Pro Football Talk.

While some might find it bizarre, the Ravens taking preseason seriously is actually good for the NFL. After all, it brings more reason for fans to watch what many see as mere warm-up games for players they are not even sure will take the field come the regular season.

Furthermore, for teams that will be facing them as Kliff Kingsbury said, they’ll get a good experience that can help them better asses their players.

The Ravens put a lot of importance on the preseason to set the tone for their upcoming campaign, and if people don’t like that, then they might hate competition as well