After coming up just short in the AFC Championship Game, the Baltimore Ravens are out for revenge in 2024. As they prepare to make another deep playoff run, the Ravens took a page out of the Chicago Bears' playbook for some defensive help.

Baltimore has signed safety Eddie Jackson to a one-year contract, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The financial terms of the deal have not yet been revealed.

Jackson spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Bears after getting selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over 100 games total, the safety racked up 459 tackles, 44 passes defended and 15 interceptions. Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler and a former All-Pro.

Eddie Jackson gives Ravens defensive safety blanket

As he now leaves the only NFL team he has known, Jackson will be joining a Ravens team that ranked sixth in total defense, allowing 301.4 yards per game in 2023. Baltimore's pass defense followed suit, ranking sixth by allowing 191.9 YPG.

The Ravens have plenty of playmakers in their secondary, including Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton. The latter two are expecting to occupy Baltimore's two starting safety spots, making Jackson's role murky. However, he has more than enough experience to fill in in a pinch should an injury occur.

Jackson's biggest drawback – and arguably the reason his free agency lasted so long – is due to recurring foot injury problems. He missed five games in both the 2022 and 2023 season. Chicago decided it was time to move on, especially after he earned a rough 58.6 grade from Pro Football Focus.

But the Ravens still believe in Eddie Jackson and are hoping he fits in seamlessly to the defense. On just a one-year contract, it's not like Baltimore is risking the farm to bring the safety in.

The Ravens have high expectations in 2024, especially after their AFC Championship Game run. Jackson won't suddenly turn Baltimore in world beaters, but he's a strong veteran addition for a team with clear, realistic goals.