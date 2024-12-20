Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are both putting together MVP-caliber campaigns for the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, respectively, but at this point, it seems like Allen has emerged as the frontrunner to take home the award. However, if you ask Cam Newton, the title of best quarterback in the NFL belongs to Jackson, not Allen.

While Allen is the MVP frontrunner thanks to the Bills winning ways, Jackson has actually put up better numbers this year for the Ravens. Newton passionately claimed Jackson was better than Allen, saying that Buffalo's superstar passer does not get held to the same standard as Jackson does, which skews the discussion.

“He's just the greatest quarterback in the league,” Newton said on “First Take” in a fiery tirade towards Stephen A. Smith. “Right now, I'm taking Lamar Jackson over any other quarterback in the NFL…You ain't holding Josh Allen to the same standards.”

Expand Tweet

Cam Newton is riding with Lamar Jackson over Josh Allen

Jackson and Allen are both in fairly similar spots, as they are immensely talented passers who are looking to win their first Super Bowl title. The main difference is that Jackson has a pair of MVP awards to his name, whereas Allen doesn't. Jackson has more passing yards (3,580 to 3,385), rushing yards (743 to 484), and total touchdowns (37 to 36), and yet, he isn't favored to win another MVP award.

Whether it be Buffalo's winning ways, or the fact that Jackson just won the MVP award last year, the case for him to repeat isn't that strong. Newton disagrees with that, and while it may be an unpopular take, the numbers back him up. At the end of the day, the guy who has the most postseason success will likely be considered the better quarterback, so while debating the MVP race is fun, both Jackson and Allen are likely focused solely on doing whatever they can to make a Super Bowl run this season.