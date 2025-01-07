The Baltimore Ravens got a huge win over the Cleveland Browns to officially clinch the AFC North but Zay Flowers went down with an injury that could keep him out of their Wild Card matchup. Per ESPN staff writer Jamison Hensley, the Ravens are unsure if Flowers will be able to suit up versus the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Flowers suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Browns game on Saturday and didn't return.

“It's not a season-ending injury,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said on Monday afternoon. “So it's just going to be day-to-day, try to do everything he can do to get back as soon as he can, and we'll see where that takes us.”

Flowers is WR1 for Baltimore and it would surely be a significant loss if he wasn't able to suit up for the team against their bitter divisional rival on the opening of playoff weekend. Flowers racked up 1,917 yards and nine touchdowns this season on 74 receptions. He became the first Baltimore Ravens wide receiver to be named to the Pro Bowl.

But, fellow Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman has had a great season in his own right, finishing the year with 756 yards and nine touchdowns on 45 receptions. John Harbaugh was asked if he believed in Bateman's ability to lead the wide receiver core if Flowers were indeed unable to suit up for the Ravens on Saturday evening.

“Yes, it's the same as I've always felt about it. [Rashod Bateman] has always been high on my list and on my charts. I think he's a tremendous player, tremendous athlete, tremendous competitor [and] excellent wide receiver,” Harbaugh said. H”e brings a tremendous skillset to it. He's been playing at a high level all year. He made big plays for us in that game [against Cleveland] this past week. He was a factor in those drives in getting us into scoring position numerous times, so yes, he's good, but it's not just Rashod. I

“don't think it's about one guy – it's everybody. We have a lot of weapons. We can move guys around in different ways, scheme those guys up, and they can all make plays,” he added.

In Baltimore's last game against the Steelers on December 21st they relied more on their stout running game with the dynamic QB-RB duo of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. The team dominated on the ground, racking up 220 rushing yards on 38 carries, with Derrick Henry leading the charge with 24 of those attempts. Meanwhile, Bateman made the most of his lone reception, turning it into a 14-yard touchdown.

If Flowers is out, Bateman will surely have to be a larger feature of the offense as the Steelers will certainly look to stack the box against Derrick Henry and make Lamar Jackson throw the ball to secure the victory. The Ravens host the Steelers on Saturday at 8 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on Prime Video.