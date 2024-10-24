Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry has made a living running through defenders smaller, bigger, or equal in size. Now, the imposing 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry may have a new challenger in the form of, NBA superstar Anthony Edwards?

That's right. The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar, all 6-foot-4, 225-pounds of him, caught Henry's attention by boldly telling Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson on Tuesday that he could hit the powerful Henry. The first-year Ravens back didn't take long to address Edwards' bold claim.

“Everybody's got an imagination,” Henry began with reporters via ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley.

But then Henry offered this combine idea.

“We've got to set up a training camp where basketball players come out here and put these pads on and see if they really can get through it,” Henry said.

But does he believe the talented NBA All-Star can match wits with the longtime bruising runner? Even if it means crossing over into Henry's realm?

“He's a tall guy. He's got to tackle me low. Might have to try that out one day,” Henry said.

Sounds like Henry has laid out the challenge to Edwards. Although, it's likely not to happen anytime soon as the NBA regular season is already in session.

How dominating has Derrick Henry been with Ravens?

When Baltimore signed Henry, the Ravens were adding an immensely decorated running back. One who once topped the 2,000-yard mark and has four other 1,000-yard campaigns. However, age emerged as a concern as the franchise added a 30-year-old RB.

Seven games in, and Henry is showing zero tread or any wear and tear.

Henry stands alone as the NFL's leading rusher. He's ended four games with more than 100 yards, including his recent 169-yard outing on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But here's where Henry's '24 campaign gets more astonishing. Henry has more rushing yards than 23 other NFL teams, according to veteran NFL news reporter and former NFL Network personality Andrew Siciliano.

Who are among the teams Henry has out-gained? One is the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who have 773 rushing yards. Even Jefferson's Vikings have fewer ground-based yards than Henry at 716.

Baltimore is currently rolling with a five-game winning streak. And the Ravens have ignited that consecutive roll following a 0-2 start. In the process, opposing defenses still haven't found ways to bottle Henry when he gets fed the football 18 times or more.

Few league defenders have had success in knocking Henry backward in his nine league seasons. Now, Edwards caught his attention by declaring he would tackle the behemoth running back.

“I ain't gonna pop him, but imma hit that [guy] for sure,” Edwards said in the video with Jefferson. “… If I lifted like y'all, I'd be Derrick Henry.”

Yet, Henry wasn't through with joking about Edwards' imagination. He even dropped a “hell no” answer in a viral video released by the Ravens' X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Henry and Baltimore will attempt to win its sixth straight game together by taking on the rival Cleveland Browns next on Sunday. Edwards and the T-Wolves, meanwhile, won't be visiting the Ravens' home state of Maryland for the rest of October and before the NBA Cup.