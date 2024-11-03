While Lamar Jackson said hello to franchise history, running back Derrick Henry said goodbye to Barry Sanders. But Henry didn’t forget those who made it possible, according to post on X by Jamison Hensley.

“Derrick Henry on scoring 13 TDs this season: “I give credit to the guys blocking for me. It makes my job easier. They do a great job and credit to their unselfishness.”

Henry had another big game in the 41-10 dusting of the Denver Broncos in Week 9. He carried 23 times for 106 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns. For the season, he has 1,052 yards and 13 total touchdowns as the NFL season slipped past the halfway point.

Ravens RB Derrick Henry dominating in 2024

Henry earned career rushing touchdown No. 100 in the game, passing Barry Sanders, according to a post on X by Kyle Phoenix.

“Derrick Henry scored rushing TD No. 100 of his career and is now in sole possession of No. 10 on the all-time rushing touchdown leaderboard, surpassing Barry Sanders (99).”

And during Sunday’s game, Henry took the NFL lead in four rushing categories this season. He's the first running back to lead the league in rush attempts, rushing yards, yards per carry, and rushing touchdowns since Jim Brown in 1963. Now that’s impressive.

Former NFL head coach Gregg Williams said he’s proud of Henry, according to golongtd.com.

“So many others thought he was done,” Williams said. “All he’s done is showed everybody this year that, ‘No, I’m not done.’ I think it’s fantastic. He’s a dominant, dominant back.”

Ravens GM Eric Decosta said Henry is unique.

“We’re talking about a guy who has missed very little time in his career,” DeCosta said earlier this year. “He’s kind of a unicorn, to be honest. His combination of speed, power, durability. He’s thrived in different systems and done different things. He’s won wherever he’s been, and those kinds of guys are rare. We’ve had some here in Baltimore. They are just different from everybody else, and I think Derrick is a good example of that.”