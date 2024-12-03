Many seem to mistake Rob Gronkowski's fun and carefree nature as a reason not to take him seriously. But there's no denying his athleticism or impact on football, so when he recently praised Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry on his Dudes on Dudes podcast with Julian Edelman, it caught the internet off-guard. Gronk listed Henry as an unlikely role model to young people, given his lifestyle choices and commitment to his body and performance.

“What I love about (Henry) is he's a true role model, man. He never gets in trouble, never off the field, never on the field. He doesn't smoke; he doesn't drink. He eats completely clean. He's basically on the Tom Brady diet. … He takes care of his body. … He's just doing everything right and that's what I love about him. A great example to the young generation. I've worked out with him before in Dallas, Texas. Let me tell you, man, this guy don't get tired!”

The accompanying Instagram post provides more highlights about Henry. Henry spends $240,000 on his body per year, which includes a personal chef, infrared sauna, hyperbaric oxygen, cold therapy, massage therapy, bodywork and IV fluids containing vitamins and nutrients.

“(Henry) has that motivation still. He's 30 years old, as a running back, he's taken so many shots to the body. He has that chip (on his shoulder) because I feel like the Tennessee Titans kind of didn't give him that respect that he deserved last year. … They let him walk. … I think he's on a rampage to show the Titans, ‘Hey, look what you're missing out on.'”

Now in his ninth year, and his first with the Ravens, Henry is having another dominant season. Through 13 games, he has 1,407 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. His 108.2 rushing yards per game would be his second-best average in a season where he played 13 or more games. While not quite on pace for a 2,000-yard season, Henry is within shouting distance and is on track for a 1,800-yard season.

Ravens, Derrick Henry faltering as of late

Even Lamar Jackson's mom can see something is off with the Ravens. After Baltimore's loss to the Eagles in Week 13, “momma” went after her son for not making the most of rushing lanes available to him.

“My momma just told me that. She just cussed me out,” Jackson told the media. “I'm mad. We're going to get after it. I'm not going to lie to you, we're going to get after it. I can't wait for this bye to get on. We got the Giants coming up, I'm ready to go. She said there were lanes I should have taken and ran. I was just trying to let guys develop routes. We had developing routes. I was just trying to go through my progression, but yeah, she [was] right.”

The Ravens are on a bye in Week 14 and will travel to New York in Week 15 to play the Giants on Sunday, December 15, at 1:00 p.m. EST.