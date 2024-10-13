Running back Derrick Henry has been on a tear to start his Baltimore Ravens career. With his latest rushing touchdown, Henry once again etched his name in the NFL record books.

Midway through the second quarter of their Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders, Henry found the hole for a three-yard score. He became the second player since the 1970 merger with a touchdown in the first six games with his new team. Robert Edwards, who was a rookie with the New England Patriots in 1998 is the only other running back to do so, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Expand Tweet

Heading into Week 6, Henry had run for 572 yards and six touchdowns over 95 carries. He led the league in rushing touchdowns. His effort against the Commanders shows he isn't looking to give up that lead coming out of Week 6.

While Baltimore already had Lamar Jackson, adding Henry to the mix has given them an even more explosive offense. Before Week 6 they ranked first in total offense, averaging 447.6 yards per game. Their run game also tops the league, averaging 211.2 YPG. No other team has broken the 200 YPG barometer.

Derrick Henry's production is everything and more the Ravens were hoping for when they signed him to a two-year, $16 million contract. But while he has four Pro Bowls, an All-Pro and an Offensive Player of the Year to his name, Henry has yet to compete for a Super Bowl. The Ravens haven't made the championship since 2012, when they won it all.

Both sides are hoping their union ends with gold. If Henry continues running as he has, opposing defenses are going to have an even tougher time to stop Baltimore. For as prolific as he was with the Tennessee Titans, it hasn't taken Henry long to remind the NFL world that he is still one of the best running backs in the entire league.