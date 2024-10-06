Derrick Henry has already been making history so far this season for the Baltimore Ravens, who sat at 2-2 heading into Sunday afternoon's tilt with the Cincinnati Bengals. After a rough start to the season, the Ravens are starting to look like the contenders that many expected them to be heading into the campaign.

Early on in the game on Sunday, Henry reached a historic career milestone when he crossed the goal line from inside the one yard line to give the Ravens a 7-0 lead over the Bengals. The score was the 100th touchdown of Henry's career, which ties him with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for the lead among active players, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter (via ESPN Stats & Info).

Evans scored the one hundredth of his career during Tampa Bay's Thursday night loss to the Atlanta Falcons on the road.

It's been a successful start to Derrick Henry's tenure with the Ravens so far. While he may not have quite the explosive burst that he once did as a member of the Tennessee Titans, Henry remains an unstoppable force in the open field, a fact that he proved with an 87-yard run to the end zone during last week's demolition of the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, the Ravens as a whole appear to have figured some things out after a rough 0-2 start to the season, as the team first held on for a victory against the Dallas Cowboys and then annihilated Buffalo last week.

While Lamar Jackson has stayed fairly accurate in the air, it's been the Ravens' rushing attack, led by Henry, that has proved extremely difficult for opponents to stop so far in 2024.

In any case, after the Bengals game, next up for the Ravens is a home game vs the Washington Commanders.