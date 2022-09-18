The Baltimore Ravens were hoping to get off to a fast start against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and they did just that, getting six points off the opening kickoff of the game. Young wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who had a big game in Week 1, started things off by housing the opening kickoff, running it all the way back for a touchdown to give Baltimore an early 6-0 lead.

Talk about making a strong impact at the start of the season. After scoring two touchdowns against the New York Jets, Duvernay wasted no time getting back into the end zone, taking it around 104 yards to the house.

Lamar Jackson and Co. will look to capitalize off the early lead they find themselves with after the big touchdown from Duvernay. Momentum is clearly in the favor of the Ravens early on in this one, and the Dolphins will be looking to claw their way back into it after giving up six points before the offense or defense even stepped foot onto the field.

After losing Marquise Brown this offseason via a trade with the Cardinals, the Ravens have been looking for a wide receiver to step up and fill his void. Early indications are they have that, and more, in the form of Duvernay, who has done nothing but impress throughout the first two weeks of the season in 2022.

The Dolphins had no chance at stopping Devin Duvernay as he perfectly picked apart the special teams unit en route to the end zone.