Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh broke down why the team's offense was so lifeless against the Chiefs.

On Sunday afternoon, head coach John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens saw their 2023-24 season come to an end with a crushing 17-10 loss at home to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Although the Ravens had plenty of chances toward the end of this one to make things interesting, Harbaugh and his team found themselves dominated for large stretches of this game, with Kansas City ultimately advancing to play in their fourth Super Bowl in five years.

After the game, Harbaugh got one hundred percent real on what went wrong for the Ravens' usually electric offseason that caused it to stall so drastically against the Chiefs.

“We had a couple of opportunities to score down there, we didn't get touchdowns,” said Harbaugh, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “I mean, it was really a defensive struggle. We've just got to go back and look at the whole game. They were able to score points, and we weren't.”

The Ravens indeed had several opportunities to put more points on the board. However, a Zay Flowers fumble just inches away from the goal line, which Kansas City recovered, along with a crucial Lamar Jackson interception thrown into triple coverage, rendered the Ravens' generally explosive offense as a shell of itself on Sunday, much to the frustration of Harbaugh and his staff.

Baltimore now enters what figures to be a critical offseason for the direction of the future of the franchise after the crushing loss.