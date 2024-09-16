The Baltimore Ravens had high expectations coming into the season after what they were able to accomplish last year, but things haven't started out so great. The team is now 0-2, as they recently lost to the Las Vegas Raiders giving up a fourth-quarter lead. There are many places to point when it comes to what's wrong with the Ravens, but head coach John Harbaugh pointed out one factor that has hurt them to start the season.

“When you talk about the offensive line, it's a fair evaluation to say we're inconsistent — almost randomly inconsistent,” Harbaugh said a day after the game.

“When you put a young group of guys out there — young players in any position, especially in the offensive line — there are going to be growing pains.”

The offensive line allowed two sacks on Lamar Jackson against the Raiders, but he's also had to escape the pocket several times to keep plays going. Luckily, Jackson is the special type of player that he is and is able to make things out of nothing. It was a big reason why he won the NFL MVP last season.

“We're in the right direction. We have the right plan. We just have to execute better,” Harbaugh said. “The most consistent player we have is Lamar. He's making good decisions and taking control of the offense.”

Ravens are trying to find consistency early in the season

The first two games for the Baltimore Ravens have come down to one score, and as head coach John Harbaugh said, it's all about execution.

“I've heard it said the NFL season is a race to improve, to become the best team that you can over the course of the long haul and the race is a marathon. We've got to continue to try to improve as much as we can every single day,” Harbaugh said.

Lamar Jackson has been the standout player for the Ravens so far this season, but unfortunately, it hasn't translated into wins for the team. After the game, Jackson said that the Ravens have to find their mojo with a 0-2 start to the season.

“We’re gonna see. I’m going to talk to my guys. We’ve got to find our mojo,” Jackson said. ”We’ve got to find [it], and do what we do, because that’s not us at all.

“I’m not used to being 0-2. [We’ve] just got to catch our momentum and get it started right away.”

The Ravens have another opportunity to get in the win column against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. The Cowboys are also a good team, so it will definitely be a battle for the Ravens. If they can play a good game from start to finish, they'll have a good chance to win.