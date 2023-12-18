John Harbaugh doesn’t hold back when it comes to praising Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-7 on Sunday night of Week 15 to move to 11-3 and take a one-game lead on the Miami Dolphins for the No. 1 seed in the AFC with just three games to play. After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh heaped praised on his quarterback, Lamar Jackson, saying he is the best in the game.

“I’ve said it before. I believe he’s the best quarterback in the National Football League,” Harbaugh said of Jackson. “I’ve said it before, and he continues to prove it. Proves me right.”

While Baltimore may be the best team in the AFC right now, this was an interesting spot for John Harbaugh to tout Lamar Jackson as the best quarterback in the NFL. Jackson was just 14-of-24 for 171 yards on Sunday night with a touchdown, an interception, and three sacks. He was also his team’s leading rusher, though, with 97 yards on 12 carries.

Jackson did enough to win this game, but the Ravens didn’t beat the Jaguars in Week 15 because of their QB. The Ravens defense and the Jaguars — especially Trevor Lawrence — shooting themselves in the foot over and over (and over) again was the biggest difference in this game.

Baltimore now controls its destiny with just three games left in the season, but winning out will not be easy at all. The team will take on the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, and Pittsburgh Steelers to close things out, with that middle game against the Dolphins possibly a de facto playoff game for the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye.