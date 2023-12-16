Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken speaks on his relationship with Lamar Jackson and they trust they have within the offense.

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken spoke on the development of Lamar Jackson in the Ravens' new offense. This is Monken's first year with the Ravens, having been with the juggernaut Georgia Bulldogs in college football for a few seasons. Monken and Jackson have now been able to work with each other through 13 games, and the offense has certainly benefited from Monken's playcalling.

Monken has the plays available to attack opposing defenses, but this all runs through Jackson. He talked about their relationship and trust being extremely important in the team's success.

“It doesn’t come up as often as you would think, but when it does come up, he has the authority to do that [change the play] in terms of within the scheme of what we’re doing or the concept itself,” said Monken, per Todd Karpovich at Baltimore Sports.

There's few teams in the NFL that truly give their quarterback full trust in changing plays, but those that do it right find consistent success. Some of those teams through the past few seasons have been the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills.

“There’s not one concept that if Lamar doesn’t like, we don’t run it. I ask him as the week goes on depending on … It could be a shot, could be a quick game, could be anything that’s in there like, ‘Let’s go through them. Do you not feel comfortable with this?’ If [he doesn’t], then we take it out. We don’t need more plays. We need to execute better,” said Monken.

The Ravens are the No. 1 team in the AFC North, currently riding a three-game win streak. They're fighting for a first-round bye in the postseason, and as Monken and Jackson continue to get reps together Baltimore should only get better.

“I think Lamar is already very confident in his ability,” Monken said. “I don’t mean that [as] overconfident. He loves playing football. He’s one of the rare guys I’ve been around. There’s guys that like football, and he loves football. He loves to play, so those moments never get too big for him ever from what I’ve seen,” said Monken.