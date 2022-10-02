Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh decided to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line late in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills. The catch is the game was tied, and an easy field goal for Justin Tucker would have given the Ravens a 23-20 lead. Instead, star quarterback Lamar Jackson was picked off by Jordan Poyer, and Josh Allen drove the Bills down the field for a game-winning field goal.

After the devastating loss that saw the Ravens blow a 20-3 lead, Harbaugh was naturally asked about the decision to go for it instead of taking the lead.

“I felt like it gave us the best chance to win the game,” Harbaugh said after the 23-20 loss. “Because, seven … if they go down the field and score a touchdown, the worst thing that can happen to you is that you’re in overtime. But, you kick a field goal there and now it’s not a three-down game anymore, it’s a four-down game. You’re putting your defense at a disadvantage because they’ve got four downs to convert all the way down the field and a chance to again score seven, and then you lose the game on a touchdown.”

Harbaugh also said he felt confident in his Ravens defense stopping the high-powered Bills if they failed to score a touchdown. Of course, Baltimore did not stop Buffalo, with Allen pulling out some magic to finish off the big comeback. The game ended with cornerback Marcus Peters visibly upset with Harbaugh.

The Ravens are now 2-2 on the season, and both losses have been in brutal fashion. They also held a big lead over the Miami Dolphins earlier this season before collapsing late. These kinds of losses could make all the difference in the playoff race.