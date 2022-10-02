Marcus Peters confronts John Harbaugh after Ravens loss to Bills

When John Harbaugh decided to go for it on fourth and goal from the two with 4:15 to go in the fourth, it was all but certainly going to define the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills. The team had just strung together a near-10-minute long drive that took the air out of Buffalo’s sails, and Harbough presumably thought that going up 27-20 would give the team a better chance to win than going up 23-20.

Ironically, 23-20 would end up being the final score of the game, only the Ravens would find themselves on the wrong side of the win-loss column.

After being picked off in the endzone by Jordan Poyer in what effectively acted like a touchback, Lamar Jackson watched from the sidelines as Buffalo marched 77 yards over 12 plays to kick a 21-yard chip shot with triple zeros on the clock. This poor gameplan management, understandably, didn’t sit too well with some of the Ravens players who felt they watched their head coach snatch defeat out of the jaws of victory, with Marcus Peters confronting Harbough after the game and tossing his helmet in disgust.

Oh no, is there trouble in Baltimore? Hardly, as Harbough detailed in his post-game media availability, as per ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley, “we’re on the same page. We have an honest relationship. I love Marcus Peters. I hope he still loves me.”

Welp, there you go; the Ravens are fine, there’s nothing but love between Peters and Harbough… at least for now; if Baltimore continues to lose, there might be some love lost in the Charm City.