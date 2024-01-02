John Harbaugh opened up on his dance moves

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh went viral for dancing in the locker room after his team clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC after a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

HARBS GOING CRAZY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zfHyT8p4lP — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 31, 2023

John Harbaugh spoke about what he thought of his dance moves when his daughter showed him the clip later on.

“While I was dancing, I thought it was pretty darn good,” Harbaugh said, via Ryan Mink Editorial Director for the Ravens. “I thought it was impressive. I thought I was smooth — rolling. Then my daughter showed me later on tape and… you know, the tape doesn't lie. I was a little disappointed in the performance.”

Harbaugh continued by giving dance advice.

“My advice to any young people who are working their way into dancing — at dances and proms and things like that. Don't be shy. Don't be afraid,” Harbaugh said, via Mink.” Bring the energy! Get off the wall, get out there and dance. It doesn't matter what you look like. It matters how much fun you have. No wallflowers!”

Harbaugh and the Ravens would like to do more dancing in the near future. With the No. 1 seed secured, they have an opportunity to win two home games to get to the Super Bowl this season. Hopefully for Harbaugh, his Ravens give him a chance to dance three more times.

It will be interesting to see who the Ravens match up with in the playoffs, and if they will be able to make a run to the Super Bowl.