Lamar Jackson made a statement with his performance in the Ravens' win over the Dolphins, and the team fired back at recent criticism.

The Baltimore Ravens clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC on Sunday with an impressive 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins, and Lamar Jackson's performance was at the center of attention in light of recent MVP discourse from Monse Bolaños of Fox Sports Radio saying that they would like him to be more “quarterbacky.” The Ravens fired back at that take with a tweet on Monday.

Lamar Jackson might have put a stamp on his second MVP award with his performance for the Ravens on Sunday. He threw for 321 yards, five touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

It is unsurprising that Monse Bolaños' take is getting a lot of criticism in light of Jackson's incredible game, and the Ravens clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The last two weeks have been absolute statement wins from the Ravens. They went on the road and handily beat the San Francisco 49ers, the NFC's No. 1 seed, on Christmas Day. They followed it up by clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a dominant win over another AFC competitor in the Dolphins.

With the performances over the last few weeks, in addition to the performances throughout the season, the Ravens have established themselves as the team to beat in the AFC.

It will be interesting to see if Jackson has locked down the MVP award this season, and how the Ravens fare in the playoffs. They will have home field throughout, so this is arguably the best chance at a championship since 2019, Jackson's first full season as a starter and first MVP season.