The Baltimore Ravens added some talented players during the 2025 NFL Draft. They even got one of the steals of the first round in safety Malaki Starks. Baltimore made a pair of important decisions on a pair of former first-round picks shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Ravens have exercised the fifth-year option for Kyle Hamilton, according to the team's social media.

“We are exercising the fifth-year option for Kyle Hamilton, with the goal of working toward a multi-year contract extension,” GM Eric DeCosta wrote in an official statement.

Hamilton is perhaps the most important piece of Baltimore's defense. He will earn $18.6 million in 2026 and will likely land a hefty contract extension within the next calendar year.

However, the Ravens did not decide to use it on Tyler Linderbaum.

“While we will not apply the fifth-year option to Tyler Linderbaum, it is our intention for him to remain a Baltimore Raven long term,” DeCosta added.

Ravens fans should not read this as shade on Linderbaum. The financials of a potential fifth-year option would not have worked out. If the Ravens picked up Linderbaum's option, it would have cost them $23.4 million just for the 2026 season. This is roughly $5.5 million more than the average salary cap hit for the NFL's highest-paid center (Creed Humphrey).

As DeCosta noted, Linderbaum will likely receive a long-term contract from the Ravens in the future.

Did the Ravens make enough improvements during 2025 NFL offseason?

The Ravens entered the offseason determined to upgrade the roster. Baltimore does not want to get bounced in the playoffs like they have the past several seasons.

But have they improved enough through free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft to help get over the hump this fall?

Baltimore made a few important additions during free agency, adding Chidobe Awuzie and DeAndre Hopkins. Both will play important roles for the Ravens, though neither is a firmly entrenched starter.

The Ravens made their biggest moves during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Malaki Starks will step in and start next to Kyle Hamilton in Week 1, which is exactly what every team wants from a first-round pick.

Perhaps the most controversial pick came in the second round with Mike Green. Green has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct in the past, which took him off multiple draft boards.

Simply as a prospect, Green has incredible potential. He could take Baltimore's defense to new heights if he lives up to that potential.

The Ravens also added plenty of depth on the offensive line (Carson Vinson, Emery Jones Jr., Garrett Dellinger) and across the defense.

Ultimately, Baltimore has a great chance to make another deep playoff run this fall.