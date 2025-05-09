The Dallas Cowboys largely focused on bolstering their offensive line and defense at the 2025 NFL Draft, placing less of an emphasis on playmakers. They did scoop up Texas Speedster Jaydon Blue in the fifth round, a potential steal who could quickly become a key component of the backfield, but the organization surprisingly delayed its search for a complimentary wide receiver. America's Team eventually filled that hole with the polarizing George Pickens.

Many fans were a bit taken aback that a franchise already mired in media speculation would gamble on an expressive player who attracted his share of bad optics during his three-year tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Apparently, though, Dallas explored other options before sending a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-rounder to the Black and Gold.

Actually, the Cowboys briefly engaged in talks with another AFC North squad. “Sources: During their pursuit of a receiver, the Cowboys also looked into a trade for Ravens WR Rashod Bateman,” FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X. “Those talks didn’t go far, and Dallas ultimately struck a post-draft deal with the Steelers for George Pickens. Dallas’ search for another receiver was a months-long process.”

Will George Pickens excel on the Cowboys?

Bateman recorded 45 catches for 756 yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season. He poses a downfield threat in the passing game, as evidenced by his 16.8 yards per reception, which clearly appealed to Jerry Jones and company. Additionally, the 2019 Big Ten Receiver of the Year is under contract through the 2026-27 campaign.

The same cannot be said for Pickens, who is currently slated to enter free agency after next season. He does come with a higher ceiling, however. The 24-year-old out of Georgia eclipsed 1,100 receiving yards in his second NFL campaign and could have potentially done so again if he did not miss three games in 2024 with a hamstring injury. At 6-foot-3, Pickens has the size to serve as a lethal weapon in the Cowboys' offense alongside 2023 All-Pro CeeDee Lamb.

He has to keep his emotions in check, though. The national champion has visibly showed his frustrations multiple times, creating needless distractions that this squad cannot endure right now. But it is important to remember one thing. Both he and Dallas are desperate for this union to work.

The Cowboys ultimately landed on George Pickens, prioritizing ability over the other risks that could stand in the way. If successful, this trade could hugely benefit everyone involved.