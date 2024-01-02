For all the success Lamar Jackson has had this season, Richard Sherman doesn't view the Ravens

With how the Baltimore Ravens have been playing, many have lauded quarterback Lamar Jackson as a potential MVP candidate. Richard Sherman isn't feeling the vibe however, saying he doesn't view Jackson in an MVP light.

The Ravens dismantled the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, earning a 56-19 victory. In the win, Jackson threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Still, it wasn't enough for Sherman to link Jackson deserved MVP consideration, via UNDISPUTED.

“I don't see it as the same as his unanimous MVP season,” Sherman said. “I give it to Christian McCaffrey.”

Sherman did give Jackson credit for his output against the Dolphins. However, he was quick to note that his five TD passes were almost the same as his total from September and October combined (six). Overall, Sherman doesn't think Jackson has the stats to back up an MVP case with less than 30 passing touchdowns.

Back in 2019, Jackson joined Tom Brady as the only players in NFL history to be named unanimous MVPs. That season he threw for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. Jackson added 1,206 yards and seven more scores on the ground.

This season, Jackson has thrown for 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has run for 821 yards and five more touchdowns. On top of all the stats, Jackson has led Baltimore to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Still, Richard Sherman wants to see more. There's no doubting how important Lamar Jackson has been to the Ravens finding massive success this season. But Sherman thinks his numbers don't directly appoint to a MVP campaign.