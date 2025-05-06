The Baltimore Ravens released Justin Tucker on Monday, ending his 13-year career in Charm City. His kicking career could have landed him in the Hall of Fame, but recent allegations have changed everything. Over a dozen massage therapists have accused Tucker of assault, an eerily similar story to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Ravens released him only citing football reasons, which Dan Le Batard called out on his show Tuesday.

“What they are telling you, that league where the moral stand of what these things cost is if you’re a deviant, an alleged deviant like Justin Tucker doing Deshaun Watson things, the way you will get waived is if your percentage goes from 90% to 80% and we will not say anything about your crimes publicly. We will take care of you at the end,” Le Betard said.

“What the NFL is telling you is, if you’re an alleged criminal with shameful crimes and you're a kicker and you go down by about 13%, that’s about how much they value women and they’re not going to say so in the statement,” he continued.

The Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round of the NFL Draft in April. That pointed to this decision being made. But many assumed it would be because of the allegations.

The Ravens cut Justin Tucker, but do not take a stand

While cutting Tucker was the only move the Ravens could have made, their statement left something to be desired. It could have been an opportunity for Baltimore to take a stand on these crimes that the kicker allegedly committed. But instead, they cited football reasons. which could have been a conversation regardless of the allegations.

Tucker indeed struggled last year for the Ravens. He had the lowest field-goal percentage of his career, 73.3%, second-lowest extra-point percentage, 96.6%, and went 6-11 from over 50 yards. Even if Baltimore was going to cut him for performance reasons this offseason, they should have mentioned the allegations.

The Ravens have Loop as their rookie kicker, but will likely bring in veterans to challenge for the role in training camp. Through all this, they are still looking to challenge for the AFC title. Tucker's on-field greatness was part of the reason they were hard to beat in the playoffs over the past decade.

The Justin Tucker era is over in Baltimore. But their statement left a lot to be desired for many, including Le Batard.