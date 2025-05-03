After taking three offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens added another veteran in free agency. The Ravens added depth to their blocking unit by signing former Los Angeles Rams tackle Joe Noteboom.

Noteboom, a seven-year veteran with the Rams, will provide immediate experience and depth to the Ravens' changing offensive line group. Though still led by former All-Pro Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore drafted two tackles — Emery Jones Jr. and Carson Vinson — in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Noteboom has been one of Sean McVay's most reliable offensive linemen for nearly a decade. While never making a Pro Bowl roster, he was on the Rams' sideline in their Super Bowl LVI victory. However, a myriad of injuries limited him to just four games in 2024. Injuries have been a consistent thorn in the side of Noteboom's career. Over the past three seasons, he has appeared in just 24 of the team's 53 games.

Despite establishing himself as a starter with the Rams, Noteboom will likely be a depth option for the Ravens in 2025. Even at 31, nobody is replacing Stanley at left tackle any time soon, and 2024 second-round pick Roger Rosengarten largely impressed in his rookie season.

Ravens' offensive line changes after superb 2024 season

Noteboom's signing continues the Ravens' recent trend of investing in their offensive line. Always one of the most consistent units in the league, Baltimore allowed the fourth-fewest sacks in 2024 and ended the year with the third-best run-block win rate.

Despite returning all five starters, the Ravens still invested heavily in their offensive line. Noteboom will functionally replace franchise mainstay Patrick Mekari, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, as the team's top veteran backup.

With Stanley entering his age-31 season, drafting Jones and Vinson gives the team insurance moving forward. Baltimore also took LSU guard Garrett Dellinger in the seventh round. Noteboom, Jones, Vinson and Dellinger will join Andrew Vorhees, Corey Bullock and Nick Samac in the running for second-team reps in training camp.