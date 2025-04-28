New Baltimore Ravens rookie and former Alabama A&M football star Carson Vinson is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Vinson was initiated into the Gamma Phi chapter of the fraternity last March. Vinson is the tail of his line and was given the line name “Karnivore.”

This past weekend, Vinson was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2025 NFL Draft as the 141st pick. He was the only HBCU player selected in the draft since former Jackson State University player Isaiah Bolden in 2023. He was the only HBCU player invited to participate in the 2025 NFL Combine earlier this year. The Ravens posted a video of Vinson on their social media accounts expressing his excitement about representing HBCUs.

“Being from an HBCU is so special. 'cause there's been like over this entire process when HBCU guys get past our space, you know, we have our rivalries, and we have the teams that we go at each other. But after, when we get past it, like we're all one big family. So it's all like one big family and you know. With, the transfer portal and the way things is, is a a lot of guys feel like they have to transfer up to go to where they want to go. But it is really important to me that, I stayed at Alabama a and m for all four years. You know, it was the best four years of my life and you can go anywhere you want to from the institution that you're at.”

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., was founded on January 5, 1911, on the campus of Indiana University by ten college students. Kappa Alpha Psi is the second oldest existing Black Greek letter fraternity and the first intercollegiate fraternity incorporated as a national body. Vinson joins Colin Kaepernick, Reggie Barlow, Ed Reed, and Anthony Richardson as NFL players who are also members of Kappa Alpha Psi.