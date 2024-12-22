The Baltimore Ravens earned arguably their biggest win of the 2024-25 season, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-17 in Week 16. Head coach John Harbaugh marveled at Lamar Jackson's performance after the game.

“I thought Lamar was fantastic,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

With the win, the Ravens have locked up a playoff spot in the AFC, and are still within reach of the AFC North crown. Jackson completed 15-of-23 pass attempts for 207 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. While Derrick Henry carried much of the weight on his shoulders with his monstrous 24 for 162 rushing line, Jackson dispelled all concerns about his previous struggles against the Pittsburgh defense.

John Harbaugh's trust in Lamar Jackson and the Ravens

The Ravens have been up and down all season. They've managed to let a few wins slip away when they were favored, but have played their best in desperation matchups. Harbaugh has now led the Ravens to 12 playoff appearances in his 17 seasons as head coach.

“It’s huge,” Harbaugh said after the game, per Michael David Smith of NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk. “We rejoice, I rejoice in the fact that we made the playoffs because it’s tough to do, it’s really hard to do. Look around the league, how hard it is to do. I’m so proud of these guys. We have goals, and our first goal is to win the next game, we say. Everything we do all year is to win the next game. The second goal is to make the playoffs. The third goal is to win the division, the AFC North, and the final goal is to win the championship, the Super Bowl.”

Harbaugh and the Ravens are beginning to feel a similar confidence that they had last December before eventually reaching the AFC championship game, and Jackson continues to be the glue that holds this team together.