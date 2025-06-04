When the Baltimore Ravens signed DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year, $5 million contract during the offseason, it felt like a classic buy-low move from a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

On paper, the pairing made sense for both sides; while Hopkins is no longer the player he once was in Arizona or with the Houston Texans, he was still a productive player with the Tennessee Titans and helped out the Kansas City Chiefs in their Super Bowl pursuits too, even if they ultimately came up short to the Philadelphia Eagles. Considering the Ravens want to challenge the Eagles for the Lombardi Trophy next February, why not bring in Hopkins to see what he can and can't still do?

Well, though it's still technically the spring, the Ravens have reportedly found out something new about the 12-year vet, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: Hopkins doesn't mind getting down and dirty as a blocker.

“Hopkins has 984 receptions over 12 NFL regular seasons, establishing himself as one of the best receivers of his generation. When the Ravens signed Hopkins to a one-year, $5 million deal in March, they praised his reliable hands and ability to make spectacular catches look routine. But they've learned more about Hopkins since OTAs began last week,” Zrebiec wrote.

“Coach John Harbaugh took note of Hopkins' willingness as a blocker during an OTA practice. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken spoke Tuesday about the impact the five-time Pro Bowler has had on the younger players. Wide receiver Zay Flowers has been impressed by how methodical Hopkins is on the field.”

One of the defining wide receivers of his generation, Hopkins has spent over a decade impacting games as a pass catcher, making circus grabs and turning nothing into something with his impressive YAC abilities. But in the Ravens' offense, receivers need to block, too, as any given play can become a massive gain if Lamar Jackson decides to start running. When that happens, John Harbaugh needs all hands on deck, which, if Hopkins is able to hang, could make his chances of making the roster and making an impact all the more likely.