The Baltimore Ravens are in the middle of OTAs as the team prepares for training camp in July. However, the organization has a guest during this portion of the offseason in former NFL head coach Jon Gruden. On Friday, John Harbaugh revealed the impact Gruden has made in visiting Baltimore's practices.

While talking with media members, Harbaugh revealed that Gruden has been incredibly helpful to the players on the Ravens' offense, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. The 62-year-old head coach claims that Gruden gave helpful advice to every single player on the offense.

“He watched our offensive guys [and] had something for each player,” said John Harbaugh. “Just phenomenal and very, very detailed.”

Last offseason, John Harbaugh and some coaches from the offensive staff visited Jon Gruden in Tampa. This year, Gruden was a guest at Ravens' OTA.

It sure sounds like the Ravens are capitalizing on having Jon Gruden at OTAs. He's regarded as one of the best offensive minds in football, and his insight could have a major impact on Baltimore's offense. Especially for the rookies and guys fighting for a roster spot.

And who knows? Maybe having Gruden there for summer practices gives the Ravens a little jolt heading into the regular season. Baltimore has been one of the best teams in the AFC for years. However, the club has not been able to reach the Super Bowl since the 2012 playoffs.

But not every offensive player is attending OTAs, as quarterback Lamar Jackson has been in and out. It is the voluntary portion of practices, though, and John Harbaugh recently revealed that he's not worried about his star player not attending every practice during OTAs.

Harbaugh is entering his 17th season as the Ravens' head coach. They've been wildly competitive throughout his tenure and hope to reach a Super Bowl next season. It's the last step of the hurdle that the team must overcome with Jackson under center. Perhaps the 2025-26 campaign is the year Baltimore finally competes for the title.