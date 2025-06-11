The Baltimore Ravens are hoping that 2025 is the year they finally break through and win their first championship of the Lamar Jackson era. Jackson narrowly missed out on his third MVP trophy in 2024, which instead went to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, but it was still another elite season for the superstar.

Jackson currently has three years left on his contract with the Ravens, but recent developments in the quarterback market may motivate both sides to get an extension done sooner rather than later.

Recently, NFL insider Dan Graziano of ESPN reported on what kind of numbers Jackson will be thinking about when the two sides head to the negotiating table.

“Asking to top Dak Prescott's $60 million per year wouldn't be ridiculous, given the relative accomplishments of the two of them,” reported Graziano.

Graziano also noted that “with Jackson's cap numbers set to balloon to $74.5 million in 2026 and 2027, the Ravens have some incentive to get an extension done to help with that.”

Jackson reportedly tried to get a number higher than Deshaun Watson's record-breaking contract with the Cleveland Browns on his last deal, and although he wasn't able to secure that number, he still figures to be in line to be one of the highest-paid at his position when the next contract rolls around.

Is 2025 the year for the Ravens?

The Ravens overcame a rough start in 2024 to win another AFC North trophy before easily dispatching the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

However, the team fell short against the Bills in the postseason, calling into question where the Ravens will ever get over the hump in this current era.

While the playoff frustrations have mounted in the last half decade, Jackson continues to improve year after year and cement himself as one of the best quarterbacks of his generation.

Perhaps the Ravens' sticktoitiveness in riding with the current core will end up paying dividends for the team in 2025.

Baltimore will open up next season with a rematch against the Bills under the lights on September 7, once again on the road.