Since Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million contract extension in spring of 2023, he has won the MVP award, narrowly missed out on another and watched several other signal-callers ink more lucrative deals. During that span, the franchise has also failed to reach the Super Bowl. Postseason shortcomings are obviously not all on Jackson, but the organization must position its salary cap in a manner that will allow for potential roster upgrades.

Well, in this case, the Ravens' most financially responsible course of action is to actually work out a new deal with the 28-year-old. He carries an enormous cap number of $74.5 million in the 2026-27 and 2027-28 campaigns, so Baltimore will want to ease its burden by signing the franchise keystone to a new contract. While some fans may argue it is too early to open up discussions, the process is apparently already underway.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta says the team is already in the early stages of figuring out what an extension will look like, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is currently the highest-paid QB in the NFL, earning an average salary of $60 million. The expectation is that Jackson's new contract would exceed that number when pen is put to paper. Though, as is often the case, it would probably not take long for the market to shift once again.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: A contract extension for QB Lamar Jackson is on the docket for the #Ravens. pic.twitter.com/aEOHzbMaPQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 6, 2025

Ravens' Lamar Jackson is coming off an outstanding campaign

The three-time First-Team All-Pro has made 33 regular season starts the last two years and just posted the best passing season of his NFL career, throwing for 4,172 yards and 44 touchdowns while tossing only four interceptions. Ergo, there is logic to making another significant commitment to Jackson.

Baltimore has already reached a two-year extension with ageless running back Derrick Henry and locked up wide receiver Rashod Bateman through the 2029-30 campaign, so DeCosta obviously wants continuity on the offense. Based on the latest reports, the Ravens intend to check off the Lamar Jackson box on their offseason agenda in the near future.

When the two parties last sat at the negotiation table, endless speculation engulfed the organization and city. Theoretically, there should be much less turbulence this time around.