The Baltimore Ravens' offense brings serious speed to the table, as the team has one of the most prolific offenses in the league. Especially after the front office brought in Derrick Henry, who recently signed a two-year, $30 million contract extension. However, Henry dropped a bold claim about his speed when discussing teammate Lamar Jackson.

During a guest appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” the 31-year-old running back claimed that he is faster than Jackson. Henry admitted that his 40-time is slow, however, he thinks his football speed is much faster. Overall, Derrick Henry believes he's faster in games than he is in training.

Patrick asked the five-time Pro Bowler if he were to race Lamar Jackson, who he thinks would win. Henry quickly responded with “Oh, I like me.” But when Patrick brought up the 40-time, Henry didn't shy away from the fact that Jackson has a faster non-official time. Regardless, the Ravens' running back likes his chances in a race when the football is in his hands.

“Some people say you have like testing speed, and then some people have football speed, and I definitely feel like that's the case for me. I feel like I'm more faster on the field.”

Derrick Henry's size mixed with his speed is what's made him one of the best running backs in football throughout most of his career. He's done nothing but prove doubters wrong time and time again, as he's routinely been a Top 3 rusher for multiple years.

The former second-round pick ended his first year with the Ravens with 1,921 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 325 attempts. Only Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had more yards and attempts.

Derrick Henry is primed for another big season in Baltimore. The Ravens have a stellar offensive line, and having Lamar Jackson under center opens up opportunities for Henry to strike. After recording over 1,000 rushing yards in three consecutive seasons, it's hard to imagine Henry doesn't reach that mark yet again.