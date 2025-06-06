The Baltimore Ravens are currently in OTAs, which are in fact optional. Franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson has barely shown his face so far, which has raised questions.

But, as head coach John Harbaugh said on Friday to reporters, he isn't the least bit worried. Instead, he's more focused on Lamar's performances when he is on the field.

Via Gianna Han of the Baltimore Banner:

“I’m not taking any position on it, judging it,” Harbaugh said.”The day he was out here, he played great. I could see he was in great shape. Threw the ball great, made the reads, knew the offense. I thought he was fantastic. When he comes back and practices, when that happens I expect him to play at that level. That’s what you measure. I’m not measuring the attendance. It’s a voluntary camp. I love being out here, I think all the players do. When Lamar’s out here, I promise you he loves being out here. He’s my guy. I love him.”

To be honest, it's not a huge deal that Jackson hasn't been at OTAs much. Plus, there's no question he's committed to being as great as humanly possible for the Ravens in 2025. Last season, the signal-caller put together a phenomenal campaign, just barely losing out on the NFL MVP award to Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

Jackson completed 66.7% of his passes for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He also rushed for 915 yards and four touchdowns. However, the quarterback once again failed to take the Ravens on a Super Bowl run, losing in the Divisional Round to Allen's Bills.

Lots of criticism has come his way for a lack of success in the postseason, regardless of his regular-season success. The goal this year will be to finally get over the hump and when mandatory camp does roll around, the Ravens superstar will be there working at getting better each and every day.