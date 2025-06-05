The Baltimore Ravens have locked up a key weapon for franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The team has signed wide receiver Rashod Bateman to a three-year, $36.75 million contract extension, with $20 million guaranteed, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bateman was a first-round selection by the Ravens in the 2021 NFL draft out of the University of Minnesota, and he's carved out a nice role for himself since making the jump to the pro level.

Bateman reeled in a career-best 46 catches in his rookie campaign, but 2024 was undoubtedly his breakout season. The youngster had 45 receptions for a career-high 756 yards and nine touchdowns. Bateman was second on the Ravens in TDs behind only Mark Andrews and also ranked second in receiving yards, trailing the speedy Zay Flowers.

While Baltimore does run the football a lot with Lamar and Derrick Henry, Bateman is undoubtedly one of Jackson's most reliable pass-catchers when he does throw the ball. The 25-year-old was under contract until 2026, but this new deal will keep him with the Ravens through 2029.

After playing so well in '24, Bateman has definitely earned this pay raise. In fact, his AAV has nearly doubled. The WR was making $6.4 million per season, and he'll now be at $12.2 million. Baltimore was smart to keep him around for the foreseeable future.

While Flowers is WR1, Bateman has made it clear he's WR2 for this club, and he's only scratching the surface. Last season was his first as essentially a full-time starter. The best is yet to come from Bateman, who will be hoping to build off an impressive campaign.

The Ravens finished in first place in the always competitive AFC North with a 12-5 record last year, but they once again failed to get the job done in the playoffs, losing in the Divisional Round to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.