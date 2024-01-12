Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh speaks on scouting in the NFL playoffs, commenting on the legality in professional football.

The Baltimore Ravens have the first-round bye in the playoffs this weekend after earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Head coach John Harbaugh spoke on the break the Ravens will have, mentioning it's a good opportunity to scout potential matchups. Harbaugh talked about the chance of facing the Kansas City Chiefs, having the issue of sending scouts with the weather that's projected in the city.

“It’s going to be interesting in Kansas City,” said Harbaugh, per Patrick Andres at Sports Illustrated. “It’s going to be interesting. We’ve got some scouts whose flights have been canceled going out there, who are trying to scout the game—which is legal in pro football, by the way.”

This comes with a connection to his brother, Jim Harbaugh, who was under investigation by the NCAA for a sign-stealing scandal at Michigan. The Harbaugh brothers have been vocal about their support for one another, both standing at the top of the football world in the NFL and college football. Michigan's Harbaugh is fresh off a National Championship victory. He now has the responsibility of rooting for his brother and the Ravens in the NFL playoffs.

In many power rankings, the Ravens are considered the top team in the league, with their biggest obstacle being the San Fransisco 49ers in the NFC. If the Ravens have time to scout the AFC, they should keep an eye on the Buffalo Bills and Chiefs, although both of those games are reported to have weather issues in terms of snow.