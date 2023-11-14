Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke highly about running back Keaton Mitchell that is sure to make fantasy football owners delighted.

Fantasy football owners who have stock in Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell will feel vindicated after head coach John Harbaugh's comments during his press conference Monday. While he was more involved in Week 9 than Week 10 where he had three carries, Harbaugh made certain that Mitchell will be bigger in the gameplan for their next game Thursday according to NBC Sports.

“As you look back on it, [it’s] part of the process of getting a young guy in there and working him into the gameplan as part of the process as we go,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t think we felt probably as an offensive coaching staff we were going to throw the whole gameplan on him. Those are the plays that get called from the groupings that were called in the second half. Looking back on it, would we have wanted him out there more? Yes. I think that’ll factor into this gameplan.”

Mitchell said that he's going to make the best out of the opportunities given. Even with the three carries he had against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, he was explosive as he had a 39-yard touchdown run as shown by SB Nation's JP Acosta. However, his total stat-line was three carries for 34 yards and one reception for 32 yards.

Keaton Mitchell puts his foot in the ground and erases angles like a kid on a geometry test pic.twitter.com/wFI2SGx8LN — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) November 14, 2023

He's looking to replicate the breakout game he had against the Seattle Seahawks where he had nine carries for 138 yards. After losing to the Browns, the Ravens next game will be this Thursday as they try to bounce back against the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North rivalry game.