After suffering an injury in the Ravens Week 10 game the latest Marlon Humphrey injury update is positive for Week 11 on Thursday.

The Baltimore Ravens took a beating in Week 10, literally and figuratively, on Sunday in Week 11, losing to their AFC North rival Cleveland Browns 33-31 after coughing up a 24-9 lead. It also looked like All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey might be out for a long time with an Achilles strain, but the latest injury update changed the diagnosis and even opens up the possibility he will be able to play in the Ravens' Week 11 Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“#Ravens Pro Bowl CB Marlon Humphrey suffered a lower calf strain, source said, not an Achilles strain — and that's good news,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. “He's considered day-to-day… though they play Thursday and his status is up in the air for that. Quick turnaround.”

This is big news for Baltimore as having the team’s top corner on the field against Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and the rest of the dangerous Cincinnati offense would be huge. Even if he does miss the Ravens’ Week 11 tilt against the Bengals, a calf strain is a much better diagnosis than an Achilles injury.

The AFC North is tightening up

While this Marlon Humphrey injury update is good news, the team is still awaiting the final verdict on offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and linebacker Trenton Simpson, who left the Ravens' loss to the Browns in Week 10 with a knee injury and a concussion, respectively.

With the Ravens and Bengals losing in Week 10 and the Browns and Steelers winning, the AFC North is now tighter than ever. Baltimore still leads the division at 7-2, but Pittsburgh and Cleveland are just a half-game back at 6-4, while Cincinnati can get to that distance as well with a win on Thursday night.