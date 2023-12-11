Kyle Hamilton's knee injury from the Ravens' Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams received a hopeful update.

The Baltimore Ravens pulled out an impressive Week 14 win against the Los Angeles Rams. The Ravens' 37-31 victory moved them to 10-3 on the season. Unfortunately, Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton suffered an MCL sprain; however, he received a positive update ahead of his team's next matchup.

Kyle Hamilton could return to the field for the Ravens for Week 15

Head coach John Harbaugh provided an update on Hamilton's status on Monday:

“Looks like he will be day-to-day…He'll have a chance to play [on Thursday],” Harbaugh said, per Ian Rapoport. Baltimore is preparing for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. It would be great if Hamilton returned for the game, but the Ravens will not rush him back.

The 22-year-old safety has amassed 54 solo tackles, 1 forced fumble, two interceptions, and nine passes defended. Hamilton has contributed to Baltimore's stifling defense during the 2023-24 season. In Week 14, the Ravens were able to hold off a feisty Rams offense in overtime.

Matthew Stafford spearheaded Los Angeles' attack. He threw for 294 yards, and three touchdowns. Cooper Kupp was Stafford's primary target, as the star receiver had 114 yards on 25 receptions. Still, the Ravens got opportune stops and slowed LA's offense.

Lamar Jackson had a bounce-back performance after he threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson also led the team's rushing attack with 70 yards on 1 carries.

On the defensive side, Roquan Smith had a team-high five solo attacks to go with five assists. Meanwhile, Kyle Hamilton's night ended with four solos and three assists. His efforts were vital to Baltimore pulling out the nail-biting victory.

Hopefully, Hamilton can make a a safe and speedy recovery as the Ravens progress towards the postseason.