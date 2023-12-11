Ravens head coach John Harbaugh speaks up on the fantastic performance of Tylan Wallace following Baltimore's thrilling win over the Rams.

Tylan Wallace became an instant Baltimore Ravens hero on Sunday, thanks to his game-winning punt return touchdown in overtime versus the Los Angeles Rams at home. Wallace made sure to take full advantage of the opportunity he was given by head coach John Harbaugh after Devin Duvernay suffered an injury that ended Pro Bowl returner's day.

“We just felt like, ‘Oh he deserves it. He's ready for that moment,'” Harbaugh said of Wallace during the postgame press conference (h/t Jamison Hensley of ESPN). “Now did you think he's going to take it back to the house? No, but I thought he'd catch it [and] maybe make a guy miss.”

With their 37-31 win over the Rams, the Ravens have improved their record to 10-3 and extended their unbeaten streak to three games. Moreover, they have copped the top spot in the AFC, though, the Miami Dolphins can get the lead back by beating the Tennessee Titans this coming Monday night.

Wallace was taken by the Ravens in the fourth round (131st overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft and was signed by Baltimore to a four-year deal worth $4.16 million shortly after.

Nevertheless, Wallace's unforgettable score for the Ravens put the team in a better spot toward potentially clinching the No. 1 seed overall in the conference. Lamar Jackson also had a big performance in Week 14, passing for 316 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 70 yards on 11 carries.

The Ravens will take some rest before hitting the field again for practice ahead of Week 15's showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.