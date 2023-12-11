The Baltimore Ravens are fearing the worst and hoping for the best after star safety Kyle Hamilton left Week 14's win with a knee injury.

The Baltimore Ravens won on Sunday in about as dramatic a fashion as you'll see in an NFL game. But John Harbaugh and the Ravens are still holding their breath as they await news on the health of star safety Kyle Hamilton.

Hamilton left the thrilling 37-31 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams after his left knee buckled awkwardly on a third quarter rushing attempt by L.A. The Notre Dame product will undergo an MRI on Monday to “determine the extent of the injury,” per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He leads Baltimore in passes defensed, ranks third on Baltimore in tackles, second in tackles-for-loss, he's tied for second in interceptions, and he ranks sixth in sacks. That wide array of stats illustrates how valuable Hamilton is to this Ravens defense.

Williams' importance to Baltimore

Since fellow safety Marcus Williams returned from missing six games because of a pectoral muscle injury, Hamilton has resumed his role on this defense as a do-it-all threat that roams the field.

While his coverage skills are adequate, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has unleashed Hamilton's full potential by allowing him to play in a hybrid role, often playing closer to the line of scrimmage than a traditional safety would.

At 10-3 following the win over the Rams, Baltimore is in prime position to lock up the AFC's coveted number-one seed in the playoffs. They own the NFL's best record (with one more win over the Miami Dolphins, who play on Monday night) and have the best point differential.

Hamilton's worth to this defense is tough to measure, and if this knee injury forces him to miss significant time, the Ravens will be feeling it as they continue their postseason push.