The Baltimore Ravens have perhaps one of the strongest secondary units at full strength. Their biggest strength lies at the cornerback position. With Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters at the helm, opposing wide receivers are always wary of them. The addition of Marcus Williams and the return of Chuck Clark fortifies their ferocious secondary position.

The Ravens added to this incredible group by drafting top safety Kyle Hamilton in the first round. Hamilton was highly regarded as one of the best safeties in the nation last year. However, it seems like Hamilton is struggling a bit in training camp… leading to some ridicule from rival fanbases.

Wonder why pic.twitter.com/aslq6q2neF — Evan Thibodeaux Enthusiast (@AzeezBurner) August 1, 2022

As this clip of Kyle Hamilton went viral, the Ravens safety seemed to take it in stride. Hamilton had a rather cheeky tweet that seemed to reference the video of him getting burned in practice.

yo i am getting fried on this app rn😂 — Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) August 1, 2022

A secondary player getting burned THAT badly in practice is never a good sign. However, two things need to be taken into account here. First off, the Ravens aren’t likely going to ask Hamilton to cover receivers one-on-one like in this clip. That’s why they have guys like Humphrey and Peters, after all: to cover for the rookie while he learns the ropes of NFL action.

Secondly, this is just practice! The age-old mantra about training camp videos in the NFL is to not take these seriously. Is it concerning for Ravens fans to see their top pick get lit up? Yes, but that’s what’s training camp is for: to work on their players’ weaknesses.

Hamilton is still just a rookie playing in the professional scene. There were always going to be a learning period for him. Ravens fans need not worry about him too much.