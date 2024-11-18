In a high-profile matchup between the two of the top quarterbacks from the 2020 NFL Draft class, the Los Angeles Chargers outlasted the Cincinnati Bengals despite nearly blowing a 21-point 2nd half lead. For practically this entire century, this was the type of game that the Chargers would have lost in tragic fashion, but with new head coach Jim Harbaugh in the picture, there's been something of a culture shift in LA.

“Having Coach Harbaugh and having the whole staff, I think, has shifted the culture here,” Joey Bosa said after the win, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. “It just feels a little different right now. It feels like if we keep doing what we need to and preparing the way we do, not getting comfortable, and just continuing to improve every week, I think we have a shot at something special.”

But even Jim Harbaugh would tell you that LA's success over the first half of the season is largely due to someone who had experienced the hardships of the previous regimes. Since taking over as the Chargers head coach, Harbaugh has referred to his quarterback, Justin Herbert, as a “crown jewel” and “a beast.” His teammate, running back JK Dobbins, is ready to put another title onto Herbert's name… Most Valuable Player.

“Start the MVP talks,” Dobbins said, after the game.

It was Herbert's 15th winning drive since he entered the league in 2020, the second most in the NFL over that span. He finished with 297 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns and 5 carries for 65 rushing yards.

After this masterful performance — 297 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 65 rushing yards — in front of a primetime audience against the Bengals, Herbert has thrown for 2,186 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and only 1 interception on the season. He's also added 182 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Combine those numbers with a 7-3 record that would be good enough for a 5-seed in the AFC right now, and maybe we need to listen to the suggestion of Chargers running back JK Dobbins.

Where does Chargers' Justin Herbert rank among MVP candidates?

On my fluid and totally unofficial MVP ballot, I would have Justin Herbert placed in the #3 spot right now. Here are the handful of players behind Herbert on my ballot.

Patrick Mahomes (70% completion, 2,404 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 167 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown) – Grandfathered into the discussion because of the 9-0 start and because he's Patrick Freaking Mahomes.

Jared Goff (73% completion, 2,492 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 1 receiving touchdown) – Before the five interception debacle just one week ago against the Houston Texans, Goff probably would've been in the top three.

Jayden Daniels (69% completion, 2,338 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 482 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns) – The MVP buzz has died down, and now all of the sudden, Bo Nix might be hot on Daniels' trail for Rookie of the Year.

Jalen Hurts (69% completion, 2,197 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 417 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns) –

Saquon Barkley (197 carries, 1,137 yards, 8 rushing touchdowns, 23 receptions, 210 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns) – That's right, a running back in the MVP discussion. Barkley and Derrick Henry may be in a race for Offensive Player of the Year, but I say Barkley deserves a little MVP love too.

As for who is ahead of Justin Herbert, I see only two players with a stronger MVP resume than the Chargers quarterback this point in time.

Lamar Jackson (67% completion, 2,876 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 584 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns) – It's a difficult path for Lamar to win his third MVP award, but we can't ignore the fact that he's actually putting up better numbers this year than in his two MVP seasons.

Josh Allen (64% completion, 2,543 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 316 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns) – Josh Allen was already near the top of the list before Buffalo's win over Kansas City, but that 26-yard touchdown run to clinch the win and end the Chiefs' hopes for a perfect season was the NFL equivalent of a “Heisman Moment” for Allen.