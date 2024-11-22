ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chargers enter this game playing well with a rebound in their last game, while the Cardinals feel like they are spiraling. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Ravens-Chargers prediction and pick.

Ravens-Chargers Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams have played twice since 2021, with the Ravens winning both. The Ravens won in 2021, 34-6 in Baltimore, and then they won 20-10 last season in Los Angeles. This matchup has an added wrinkle with it being the first game between Jim Harbaugh and John Harbaugh as head coaches since Jim Harbaugh was with the 49ers.

Overall Series: Ravens lead (9-6)

Here are the Ravens-Chargers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Ravens-Chargers Odds

Baltimore Ravens: -3 (-102)

Moneyline: -146

Los Angeles Chargers: +3 (-120)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ravens vs. Chargers

Time: 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT

TV: ESPN/ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Baltimore Ravens have looked like a juggernaut this season. Their offense has been great, and they are first in the NFL in yards per game at 430.1 yards. Then, they scored 30.34 points per game, second only to the Detroit Lions. Lamar Jackson is the key for this offense and makes this team go. He has 2,876 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 67% completion percentage. Zay Flowers is the best receiver on the team, with 727 yards and four touchdowns on 52 receptions. They have the second-best rushing offense in the NFL, averaging 177.3 yards per game. The combination of Jackson and Derrick Henry has been lethal on offense. Jackson has 584 yards and two touchdowns on 95 carries, while Henry has been a workhorse with 1,185 yards and 13 touchdowns on 197 carries. This offense is rolling and will be a great matchup against the Chargers defense.

The Ravens' defense has taken a step back this season. They are 26th in total defense, allowing 362 total yards per game. They are the worst defense in the NFL against the pass and the second-best defense against the run. They allow 284.5 yards through the air and 77.5 yards per game on the ground. This defense has a lot of playmakers with Odafe Oweh and Nnamdi Madubuike up front, then Roquan Smith and Kyle Van Noy are great in the middle, and finally, Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton are the biggest bright spots in the secondary. This defense has a difficult matchup against this rejuvenated Chargers offense. Justin Herbert looks great, but they might succeed against an inconsistent Chargers receiving corps.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Chargers look rejuvenated on offense but still struggle with consistency. They score 22 points per game, the 18th in the NFL. They are also 18th in total yards per game at 326.4 yards per game. However, they have excelled with the running game, averaging 121.6 yards per game. J.K. Dobbins has been great, with 726 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 152 carries. Through the air, Justin Herbert has 2,186 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and one interception, with a 63.5% completion percentage. The receiving corps has been inconsistent, but rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey leads the way with 615 yards and four touchdowns on 43 receptions. This offense has improved, but it will be hard to commit to the run against the Ravens and their stout rushing defense.

The Chargers' defense has been great this season. They are 11th in total defense, allowing 317.1 total yards per game. They are 12th against the pass, allowing 206.6 yards through the air. They are also 10th on the ground, allowing 110.5 yards per game. Finally, the Chargers are first in scoring defense, allowing 14.5 points per game. This defense is littered with playmakers like Joey Bosa, Denzel Perryman, and Khalil Mack in the front seven, and then Derwin James Jr. is the leader in the secondary. This defense has been the X-factory for the Chargers, but this a massive challenge because of all the different ways the Ravens can beat teams on offense.

Final Ravens-Chargers Prediction & Pick

The Chargers are rolling right now, winning four straight entering this matchup. The Ravens have been more inconsistent recently but are still playing great and are one of the best teams in the NFL. This game is about trust; the Ravens are still more trustworthy. The combination of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry will be too much for the Chargers in this game, and while Justin Herbert puts up a fight, the Ravens win and cover on the road.

Final Ravens-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Ravens -3 (-102)