The Baltimore Ravens get concerning injury updates as Marlon Humphrey and Ronnie Stanley will likely be out ahead of TNF.

With a huge game this Thursday night as the Baltimore Ravens try to protect home-field against a divisional rival in the Cincinnati Bengals, they receive negative injury news. Top cornerback Marlon Humphrey is doubtful and offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley is out for the matchup tomorrow according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

For the #Ravens, CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) is doubtful and OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) is out. https://t.co/Zmn1FMyAdj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2023

It's likely that Humphrey will be out as he was listed as “DNP” or “didn't practice” the whole week on all three injury reports from the Ravens. Consequently, his absence will be enormous as he is arguably Baltimore's best defensive player and was likely to shadow Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

With Humphrey likely out, Chase could have the ability to thrash the Ravens offense as he has a well-known rapport with quarterback Joe Burrow. Subsequently for Humphrey, he's dealing with calf injury.

Losing Stanley is a blow to the offensive line as while the Ravens are known for their rushing attack because of Lamar Jackson, the offensive line has been the anchor. Stanley is known to be one of the more skilled offensive lineman in the league as he contributes in run and pass blocking.

He's dealing with a knee injury and the Ravens want to make sure he's healthy for the long-haul. Either way, an already injured offensive line for Baltimore will have to look elsewhere for production.

While football is already a physical sport, there's no doubt that this division rivalry between the Ravens and the Bengals will be heated come Thursday. Furthermore, the game will start at 8:15 p.m. (EST) and air on Amazon Prime.