We have all heard about the saga of contract negotiations between the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. Those talks took another turn on Tuesday, when the Ravens decided to use the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson.

Of course, everyone has to choose a side in the ordeal. A person is either on the side of Baltimore, understanding they don’t want to sign a deal that could restrict what they can do with the rest of the club, or they could be with Jackson, saying he deserves to be paid.

Well, count this Baltimore ice cream shop as one who’s on the side of Lamar Jackson. In fact, they have a flavor to show their support for the QB out of Louisville getting the bag.

Per Baltimore station WBAL: “Baltimore-based The Charmery on Friday released its ‘Pay Lamar’ flavor that’s intended to taste like a PayDay candy bar. So, it has caramel-and-peanut-butter ice cream topped with roasted peanuts and chocolate chips. The release follows the team’s decision earlier this week to put a non-exclusive franchise tag on the MVP quarterback. The Charmery’s owners said they hope this shows the team how much fans want Jackson to stay in Baltimore.”

As far as the negotiations go, there are reports Jackson is looking for a deal similar to what the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson, which was a fully-guaranteed, $230 million contract. It’s also said the Ravens don’t want to give him that type of deal, leaning more towards traditional contracts that have a certain amount guaranteed.

The Charmery, and many Ravens fans, hope they can agree on a deal to keep Jackson in Baltimore. If not, at least they have ice cream to cool off the emotions.