Sometimes it’s just not your week. Since last year, it has been clear Lamar Jackson is determined to sign a massive, long-term contract. However, there have been several factors that have stood in his way. In just days, he has seemingly lost almost all of his leverage. And now, the Baltimore Ravens will take away just a bit more.

Although the non-exclusive franchise tag affords Jackson the freedom to negotiate with other teams, the Ravens have five days to decide if they want to match any potential offer sheet, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Essentially, any franchise that has interest in Jackson will be hampered in free agency and completely at Baltimore’s mercy.

And with that revelation comes clarity. Fans and other players had been accusing the organization and the league of collusion to prevent another big guaranteed contract from being signed. Others speculated that the former All-Pro quarterback’s injury risk or lack of an agent repelled suitors. Now, it seems the most logical conclusion to draw is this unfortunate waiting game.

Lamar Jackson needs to hope there is a team who secretly has him at the top of their free agent wish list. Anything short of complete devotion could result in a front office getting cold feet. There is too big of a risk that they miss out on every available star.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Additionally, because he was tagged, the 26-year-old cannot meet with teams on Monday March 13th per the two-day negotiating period but will instead have to wait until Wednesday. Again, Jackson is not having a good week.

The good news is there are plenty of teams who could use a boost under center. The Carolina Panthers lack tantalizing options and currently sit at No. 9 in the NFL Draft. The San Francisco 49ers have a roster built to win but have two QBs with questions surrounding their health. Either team could go all in on the former MVP.

Jackson may be in need of a darkness retreat before all of this is over.