The Baltimore Ravens are getting back left tackle Ronnie Stanley in time for Week 5’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network:

“The Ravens will welcome All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back tomorrow, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After being held out the last few weeks, Stanley will play for the first time since last season’s opener and only the second time since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago.”

Stanley appeared in just one game since the end of the 2020 NFL regular season. He played in just one contest in the 2021 campaign but was later placed on the injured reserve after going under the knife for season-ending surgery on his ankle. Fast forward to today, the Ravens will play for the first time in a long while with the former All-Pro offensive tackle on the field. There will be questions about Stanley’s form and readiness following a long absence, but he is definitely someone they trust in helping improve the protection in front of Jackson.

So far this season, the Ravens have allowed eight sacks, which isn’t alarming to look at, but they are also 19th in the NFL overall with a 6.4 percent offensive sack rate. Stanley’s presence should also aid the Ravens’ rushing attack which ranks eighth in the league with 142.0 rushing yards per game and third with 5.4 yards per carry.

Stanley, who signed a five-year deal worth $20.48 million with the Ravens in 2016, was selected by Baltimore in the first round (sixth overall) of that same year’s NFL Draft.