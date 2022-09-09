One of the biggest story lines heading into the 2022 season is the ongoing negotiations between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The 2019 MVP is entering the fifth year of his contract, and is seeking a new extension with his team. However, talks have stalled as of late, even as the self-imposed deadline of Friday draws closer.

With the Ravens set to open their season on Sunday night, it seems like the contract situation is no closer to being cleared up. Ian Rapoport reported that there seems to be no momentum towards a new deal. With game time inching closer and closer, Baltimore is gearing up for what looks to be a dramatic start to their season.

From @GMFB: #Saints WR Michael Thomas is “progressing” toward being on the field Sunday, while we check in on #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on deadline day. pic.twitter.com/JmCFYSJyHc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2022

Most of Lamar Jackson’s contemporaries have already signed new extensions that keep them with their team for the long run. Josh Allen has already secured a massive extension with the Buffalo Bills. Guys like Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray have also inked new deals with their team. Jackson, however, doesn’t have that yet with the Ravens.

A big reason for this is likely Lamar Jackson’s decision to represent himself, instead of hiring an agent. It’s believed that this little wrinkle has made talks between the Ravens and their QB stall out multiple times.

The Ravens are now facing the self-imposed deadline Lamar Jackson set in his contract negotiations. Will the team find a way to keep their star quarterback in Baltimore? Or will we start the 2022 season knowing that Jackson will be heading into free agency next season?