Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said his team is clicking in all three phases and approaches each weekend like a championship.

The Baltimore Ravens have established themselves as on of the Super Bowl contenders in the AFC after a 7-2 start to the season, and Lamar Jackson recently opened up about the performance of his team and how they are clicking on all cylinders.

“I believe our whole team is just locked in,” Lamar Jackson said, via the Ravens on Twitter. “Every phase. Special teams, defense, offense, each end every week I believe we've gotten better. There's certain things in the game, when we finish with games, we hard on ourself about, but at the end of the day we're trying to get wins. And I believe us just knowing each and every week it's a championship game to us. That's pretty much what it is. We treating every game like a championship game, until we finally there.”

This year's Ravens look like one of the best that Jackson has had in his career. They have dominated in many games, including two games over NFC playoff contenders in the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks. They have a lead in the AFC North with two pivotal division games coming up against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The next two games will be huge, as the Ravens can pretty much secure the division with wins over the Browns and Bengals in the next two weeks. If Jackson and the Ravens are approaching each game like it is a championship, the team will be giving their best in this crucial stretch of games.