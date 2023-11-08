Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson praises his defense ahead of their Week 10 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the hottest teams in the NFL as they currently ride a four-game winning streak. After their 37-3 dismantling of the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Lamar Jackson heaped credit onto his defense.

“I'm not trying to toot our own horn, but I believe our defense has no weakness,” Jackson said. “And how they're disguising it to look like one coverage, but it's something else. … That helps us out a lot because when we're playing other teams, they're flying around and giving us their best shot. [But] we're seeing one of the best defenses every day,” via Sarah Ellison.

The Ravens have the second-best defense in total yards and passing yards allowed. They are also first in the NFL in points per game allowed, sacks and red zone defense. They are loaded with talent at all three levels with Justin Madubuike, Jadeveon Clowney, Kyle Hamilton, Brandon Stephens, Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen.

Their defense has been most impressive in the Ravens' recent wins over the Seahawks and Detroit Lions. Baltimore held the two playoff contenders to less than seven points while stifling a Lions offense that ranks second in the NFL in total yards.

Aside from the defense, the Ravens have been playing complementary football. The Ravens have the sixth-ranked offense in total yards and are first in rushing yards per game. Lamar Jackson and Co. have put up over 30 points in three consecutive games.

The Ravens will face the Cleveland Browns this Sunday. The Browns, who have the No. 1 defense in both passing yards and total yards, may take Jackson's comments personally heading into this game.